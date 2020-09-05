1/1
Frances McStravick
1947 - 2020
Frances T. McStravick
Brookfield – Mrs. Frances T. (Brady) McStravick, age 73, of Brookfield, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Gerard R. McStravick for 49 years.
Frances was born in New York, New York on April 15, 1947 daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Lynch) Brady. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending as much time as possible with her family at Candlewood Lake. Frances was a graduate of Mercy College, formerly worked as a programmer at AT&T and was a devout parishioner of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, a Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield.
In addition to her husband Gerard, Mrs. McStravick is survived by her daughters: Jennifer Singer (Adam) of Brookfield, Elizabeth Cristaudo (Anthony) of Brookfield and Erin Frances McStravick of New York, her grandchildren: Abigail, Addison, Aidan, A.J. and Brady, her siblings: Margaret Marotta (Anthony), Francis Brady (Cathy) and Barbara Manning (John), her sister-in-law Jane Holoquist, brother-in-law: Richard McStravick (Helen) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew and godson: Joseph Marotta, her brother-in-law: Bob Holoquist and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert and Theresa McStravick.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, a celebration of life for Frances will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in her memory to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury will be in charge of arrangements. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
