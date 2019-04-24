The News-Times Obituaries
Francis A. Wilkes
Francis Allen Wilkes passed away at his home on April 14 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances (Benicewicz) and his son, John.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharron Rosati ; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He retired after 35 years of service at Republic Foil. He traveled extensively in retirement and enjoyed gardening, civil war documentaries, old-time movies, big band music, dancing and playing the slots at Mohegan Sun. He never missed the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers games.
There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on April 30.
In lieu of flowers, Francis requested that donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2019
