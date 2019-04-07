Francesco Perna

Francesco Perna passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Francesco - Frank or Franco as he was lovingly called by his family and friends - was born on October 4, 1938 in Torre del Greco, Italy. He spent many years as a journeyman in the Italian Merchant Marines and Italian Navy before moving to the United States in 1967 to marry his love, Rosaria.

Frank worked for over 25 years with Union Carbide Corporation as the head of Building and Site Services and was a master of all trades. Upon retirement, he carried out his true passion as chef and owner of Vesuvio Italian Restaurant in the towns of Danbury, Brookfield and Bethel, and is still remembered for his outstanding Italian food, award winning pizza and incredible work ethic.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Andrea Perna and Onesta Scognamiglio; brother, Enzo Perna; and sister, Maria Rance.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria Rosaria; his son, Andrew along with daughter-in-law, Keri; daughter, Tina; and 'second daughter', Dawn; and grandchildren: Dylan and Emily.

He is also survived by his brothers: Ciro Perna, Pasquale Perna; sisters: Rosa, Teresa and Luisa; cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, and dozens of loving nieces and nephews in New York, New Jersey and his beloved, Italy.

Funeral Services will be private.

Contributions to his memory can be made to the Cardiology Department at Danbury Hospital, c/o Western CT Health Network Foundation, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810 or the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701.

For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary