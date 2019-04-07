The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Perna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Perna


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francesco Perna Obituary
Francesco Perna
Francesco Perna passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Francesco - Frank or Franco as he was lovingly called by his family and friends - was born on October 4, 1938 in Torre del Greco, Italy. He spent many years as a journeyman in the Italian Merchant Marines and Italian Navy before moving to the United States in 1967 to marry his love, Rosaria.
Frank worked for over 25 years with Union Carbide Corporation as the head of Building and Site Services and was a master of all trades. Upon retirement, he carried out his true passion as chef and owner of Vesuvio Italian Restaurant in the towns of Danbury, Brookfield and Bethel, and is still remembered for his outstanding Italian food, award winning pizza and incredible work ethic.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Andrea Perna and Onesta Scognamiglio; brother, Enzo Perna; and sister, Maria Rance.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria Rosaria; his son, Andrew along with daughter-in-law, Keri; daughter, Tina; and 'second daughter', Dawn; and grandchildren: Dylan and Emily.
He is also survived by his brothers: Ciro Perna, Pasquale Perna; sisters: Rosa, Teresa and Luisa; cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, and dozens of loving nieces and nephews in New York, New Jersey and his beloved, Italy.
Funeral Services will be private.
Contributions to his memory can be made to the Cardiology Department at Danbury Hospital, c/o Western CT Health Network Foundation, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810 or the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now