Francis "Frank" Kruel, Jr.

Francis Patrick "Frank" Kruel, Jr., 70, of Wellington, FL, and Sandy Hook, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home in Florida. He was the husband of Sarah "Sally" (Tehan) Kruel.

Frank was born in Danbury, July 31, 1948, son of the late Francis and Claire (Bailey) Kruel. He was a graduate of Masuk High School in Monroe and Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina Kansas. He received his Master's Degree from Southern CT State University in New Haven. He taught in the Woodbridge school system for 30 years prior to his retirement and operated his own business, Century Aluminum Products in Sandy Hook.

Frank's life was focused around riding and showing horses with his wife Sally in the New England area and in Florida. He was well known for both his beautifully maintained farms in Sandy Hook and Wellington, FL, and for his talents as a master craftsman.

In addition to his wife, Frank leaves four cousins, James Slater of Shelton, John Slater of Ocala, FL, Brett Bailey of Danbury, and Richard Bailey of Chicago.

All friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Frank's life which will be held Wed., May 15, 2019, 5-8 p.m. at Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Road, Westport 06880. Funeral services and burial are private. The Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main St., Watertown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Equus Foundation Inc., 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880 or at www.equusfoundation.org. For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com