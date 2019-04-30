|
|
Francis Edward Torpey Jr
Longtime Danbury resident Francis Edward Torpey Jr. (born Nov. 24, 1936 in New Canaan, CT) passed away April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Nancy H. Torpey, father of 4 daughters Selina, Nancy, Heather, Frances, sons-in-law and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home at 117 South St., Danbury, CT. To view full obituary and to send a condolence, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2019