Francisco "Frank" DaSilvaFrank DaSilva, age 86 of Danbury, passed away peacefully at his home on October 13, 2020. He was born November 17, 1933, in Vila Boa do Bispo, Portugal, son of the late Jose and Rosa (Teixeira) DaSilva.Frank immigrated to the United States in 1951. He began his career as a tailor, mastering his craft. Frank then went to work for Castro Convertible where he perfected his art of upholstery. In 1976, Frank opened his family business DaSilva Upholstery, which he ran with his wife, Zita until their retirement in 1998. Frank was known for his quick-witted humor. Frank had the passion and ability to make anyone who met him smile. His hobbies were soccer, golf, gardening, investing, and especially family vacations.On October 14, 1956, Frank married the love of his life Zita. They were married by his brother Rev. Antonio Teixeira at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Portugal.Frank was a member of The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Portuguese Cultural Center, and Worldwide Marriage Encounter since 1979.Frank is survived by his children Linda DaSilva of Glastonbury, Fatima DaSilva of Naples, Fla., Teresa Samuelson and her husband Richard of Sandy Hook, Daniel DaSilva of Rocky Hill, and Cristina Vas and her husband Carlos of Naples, FL; grandchildren Matthew, Erik, and Nicholas Samuelson, Tyler and Trevor DaSilva, and Isabella and Gabriel Vas; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition, he was pre-deceased by his beautiful bride Zita, his brothers Rev. Antonio Teixeira and Fernando DaSilva.Unfortunately, due to current restrictions the wake will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Danbury on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. There will be limited seating available at the church service. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 149 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.