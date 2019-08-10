|
|
Frank V. Buonaiuto
June 30, 1941 - Aug 8, 2019
Frank Valentine Buonaiuto, 78, of New Milford, beloved husband of Joyce (Marmorstein) Buonaiuto, was called Home to our Heavenly Father after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at his home on August 8, 2019. He was born in Milford on June 30, 1941, son of the late Anthony and Florence (Minikel) Buonaiuto.
Frank was blessed with 56 years marriage to the love of his life, Joyce. He adored her and their life together at Candlewood Lake with their 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter.
Frank will be fondly remembered as a loving and proud family man who would stop at nothing to help someone; a dedicated friend; a kind hearted and hardworking man with a brilliant mind; a talented and creative carpenter; a skilled electrician; an inventor who left no project incomplete; a world explorer who always chose the road less traveled; a lover of life and children; a "superior human being;" a proud patriot; and a US Army veteran. Frank would do anything for anybody – all with a warm smile. His life was extraordinarily well lived and his memory will be eternal.
Frank was the loving father of Anthony and his wife Janette, Frank Jr. and his wife Jodie, Elizabeth Caraluzzi, Tara Carr and her husband Tony; proud grandfather of Anthony Jr., Christopher,Vincent, Nicholas, and Kimberly Buonaiuto, Hailey and Jake Caraluzzi, Francesco, Annabella, Antonio and Angelina Carr; honored great-grandfather of Olive Buonaiuto.
He is also survived by his brothers, Valentine and wife Judy, John and wife Janet; his sisters Eileen Michael and husband Dennis, and Denise Buonaiuto. Frank is also survived by his dear friend and father-in-law Earl Hughes; countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister Florence Buonaiuto; brother James Buonaiuto; and his beloved mother-in-law, Betty Hughes.
Friends will be received at Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5 to 7pm. Family members will be sharing their memories of Frank at 7pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, Brookfield, on August. 14, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown.
Donations in memory of Frank may be made to The Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center "Closer to Free Fund" at https://secure.givetoynhh.org
To leave a condolence, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 11, 2019