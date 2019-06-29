Services Honan Funeral Home 58 Main Street Newtown , CT 06470 (203) 426-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Frank DiPaola Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank DiPaola

Frank DiPaola, 75, of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully in his home on June 25th, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 7, 1944 to Frank and Anna (Amalifitano) DiPaola. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Francine (Mella) DiPaola, who cared for him faithfully throughout his sickness. He was the beloved father of Janet DiPaola, of Vero Beach and Laura (DiPaola) Miller, the beloved father-in-law of Lawrence R. Miller and the beloved grandfather of Connor Miller, Jack Miller and Joshua Miller all of Sandy Hook.

He is also survived by his beloved sister Camille (DiPaola) Giovannone of Staten Island, NY and brother-in-law Joseph Giovannone, Niece Suzanne (Giovannone) Rassmusen and her spouse David Rasmussen of Woodbridge, NJ. He was also the beloved brother-in-law to Eleanor (Mella) Eddy and spouse Sanford Eddy of Vero Beach and niece and nephew Elizabeth (Eddy) Damore and husband Anthony Damore and Craig Eddy of Florida. Also survived by sister-in-law Geradine (Mella) Ryan of Brooklyn, New York. Niece Lenore (Ryan) Coumoutseas, husband Daniel Coumoutseas and their daughters Taylor and Emily all from Staten Island, NY; brother-in-law Arthur Mella of NY, NY; his cousin William Coppolla of and wife Patricia of Wallingford. He also left behind many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Frank, his brother-in-law Raymond Ryan and his nephew John Giovannone. Frank went to Xavierian High School in Brooklyn, NY and then on to the New York Institute of Technology to gain his degree in Electrical Engineering. He then moved to Nashua, New Hampshire to raise his two daughters. He moved to Sandy Hook in 1976. He remained there until he retired to Vero Beach, FL in 2012. He was an electrical engineer and sales manager for most of his career working for various Oem Companies in CT. He also worked in Newtown as a real estate agent.

Frank's passions were baseball, The New York Mets and Pepe's pizza. He painted and loved to read books in his jacuzzi in the beautiful Forida sun! He had many other passions but his family was everything to him. He was content just to be home surrounded by his grandchildren, his wife and his daughters. He was a total family man who loved with all his heart. He was selfless and would give the shirt off his back for people he loved and cared for. He was a hardworking man who always provided for his family. A lover of life, a lover of people. He was the life of the party, loved telling stories and making people laugh. He will be truly missed by so many. Our family would like to thank Indian River Medical center in Vero Beach and the Visiting Nurse association in Vero Beach as well as his Cardiologist Melissa Reynolds also of Vero Beach. Calling hours will be at Honan Funeral home, 58 Main St., Newtown, Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life at 12:00 pm in St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider making a donation to the , . Published in News Times on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries