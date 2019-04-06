|
|
Frank J. Greco
Brookfield – Mr. Frank J. Greco, age 88, formerly of New Britain, died Friday April 5, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Mastroddi) Greco.
Mr. Greco's family will receive family and friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. In keeping with Frank's wishes, a Mass of Christian Burial with immediate family only, will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Burial in Central Cemetery in Brookfield will also be private.
To view the complete obituary, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in News Times on Apr. 6, 2019