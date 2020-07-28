Frank H. Platt, Jr.
Frank H. Platt, Jr. of Evergreen, CO, passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Frank is survived by his wife, Orpha B. Platt; their three daughters, Gretchen Stubenvoll, Amy Crafton and Orpha Jean Hoerter; and seven grandchildren. Frank was born on July 14, 1937 in Danbury, CT, to the late Frank H. Platt Sr. and Gertrude Gustafson Platt. He was an active Boy Scout and graduated from Danbury High School in 1955 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1960. He received his Professional Engineer License in 1968 and Certificate in Environmental Studies from the University of Southern California in 1975. He had a successful career with the Federal Highway Administration as a civil engineer for nearly 40 years. In his retirement, Frank enjoyed working as a greenskeeper at the local golf course. A former resident of Mechanicville and Ballston Lake, NY and Richmond, VA, Frank enjoyed road trips, camping, golfing, fishing, and volunteering in the community. A memorial celebration will be held privately and interment in Central Cemetery in Brookfield, CT will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences and memories may be posted at www.evergreenmemorialpark.com
.