Frank J. Cosgrove
Frank J. Cosgrove, 89, of Ridgefield, a retired conductor of the New Haven Division of the Metro Division, died on Tuesday afternoon, December 24, 2019 at Regional Hospice & Palliative Care of Western CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield. Interment will follow in Ridgebury Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 27, 2019