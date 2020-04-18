The News-Times Obituaries
Frank J. Fuchs


1937 - 2020
Frank J. Fuchs, born July 15, 1937 in New York City, died on April 16, 2020 at the age of 82 in Southbury. He received a degree in Mathematics from Hunter College and had a long career in computer programming. Frank married the late Irmgard Hibbeler in May 1968 and raised one son Thomas. Frank had a passion for German folk music and took pride in his award winning peach trees. A longtime resident of Newtown, Frank is survived by his son; Thomas, daughter in-law Suzanne, and grandson William, all of Danbury. A private graveside service and interment took place at Prince of Peace Cemetery, Brookfield on Saturday, April 18.
Published in News Times on Apr. 19, 2020
