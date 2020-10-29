Frank K. Nutter III

Frank K. Nutter III, age 60, passed away Tuesday, October 27th at Yale New Haven Hospital with family by his side. Frank was born February 19, 1960 in Nashua, NH.

Frank enjoyed hunting, spending times outdoors, and being with his family & friends. Frank had the biggest heart and would light up the room with his smile and laugh. He was a true friend to so many, always there for you in a moment's notice and the family "protector".

He leaves behind his parents, Frank and Anna Nutter, his sister Theresa "Terry" Wolfram and her husband Tom, his nephew Raymond Wolfram, niece Jacqueline Almonte and her husband Renzo, his cherished great-niece Emilia Almonte, and more friends than we ever imagined!

A celebration of Frank's life will be held in 2021. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, donations in his name may be made to Yale New Haven Hospital.



