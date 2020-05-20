Frank J. Mizak
Frank J. Mizak, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his home at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, NC. Frank is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Dorothy Tasca Mizak; his daughters, Alicia Kidd and her husband Ken of Berlin, CT, and Allison McDonald and her husband Kevin of Ellington, CT; and his sister, Carole Bogardus of Fairfield Glade, TN. Also surviving are his step-children, Doreen Linahan and her husband Steve of Fort Montgomery, NY, Leslie Doherty of Deltona, FL, and Joseph Gulotti of Oceanside, NY; two grandchildren, Hayley and Logan; five step-grandchildren, Justine, Kelsey, April, Kevin, and Ashley; and two step-great-grandchildren, Kendal and Callie.
Mr. Mizak was born on November 10, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Frank J. Mizak and Julia Kushner Mizak. In 1955, he graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School. He attended Ohio State University majoring in Electrical Engineering, and played football for the Buckeyes. In 1961, while attending the University of Bridgeport, he was a member of the Iota Delta Pi Fraternity; established the Mother Elizabeth Seton Council, of the Knights of Columbus, and was elected President of the Student Body. Mr. Mizak began a life of community service in 1963 and while residing in Southbury, CT, he founded the Southbury Athletic Association, which was established to serve the youth of the town, and in 1965 he was elected to the Southbury Board of Finance. In 1971, he moved to New Fairfield, CT where he began the next phase of his life being employed by the Peerless Instrument Company in Elmhurst, NY. In the next 41 years he advanced from the position of Contacts Administrator to Vice-President of Technical Sales. During these years he remained active in his community serving New Fairfield on the Boards of Selectmen, Education, and Finance. He was also elected Town Treasurer, and Justice of the Peace. Before leaving for Albemarle Plantation in 2002, he was recognized by the Connecticut General Assembly for his years of dedicated service to New Fairfield. Since moving to Hertford he was the original Osprey Yacht Club and the Plantation "music man", and was responsible for the construction of the Bocce Courts on the Plantation. He has served as President of the Chowan Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, Treasurer of the Homeowners Association, President and Treasurer of the Rocky Hock Lions Club, Faithful Navigator and Treasurer of the Father Grubitz Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, and Treasurer of the Sound Sports Club. He was named "Sportsman of the Year" by the Sound Sports Club in 2004 and "Lion of the Year" by the Rocky Hock Lions Club in 2007 and 2009. He was awarded the "Melvin Jones" award for outstanding service in 2014.
His family and friends will remember him most for the times spent on Candlewood Lake and at the Outer Banks, his love of music, playing games, watching sports and for his fun-loving ways.
The Mizak family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Tracy Nixon-Evans for her special care and attention to Frank and his family, which brought tremendous joy and comfort over the past 7 years.
As a result of unprecedented circumstances, a funeral will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, and a memorial mass will be held at St. Edwards the Confessor in New Fairfield, CT at a future date, and those arrangements will be announced when they become available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012-0710 (https://www.holyangelsnc.org/donate) or to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
