|
|
Frank P. Morris
Frank P. Morris, 87, of New Milford, CT, died peacefully with his family at his bedside while in convalescence care on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Joan Mary (Fogarty) Morris.
Mr. Morris, born in Bronx, New York, January 31, 1932, was the son of the late James and Loretta (Graham) Morris. In addition to his beloved wife, Joan, Frank was predeceased by his brothers Thomas and James, as well as his oldest son Michael. He is survived by 3 sons, Edward Morris and wife Tracey of Morris, CT, Patrick Morris of New Milford and John Morris of Torrington; 4 daughters, Carol Zucca of Ashville, NC, Kathleen Clancy and husband Brian of Sherman, Nancy Stolz and husband Paul of New Milford and Marie Morris of Danbury; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and companion Marion Oldren of New Milford.
A resident of New Milford since 1963, he was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church, a member of the Parish Ministries, former member of St. Francis Xavier Church and the St. Francis School Association. In addition to strong faith, Frank was deeply involved with the Knights of Columbus, reaching position of a Fourth Degree Knight as well as Grand Knight. He was a proud member of the International Typographical Union, serving as Union President until his retirement from the Norwalk Hour Publishing Company. As a veteran, Frank was immensely proud of his contribution to our country, serving in the U.S. Navy through the Korean War and working tirelessly with the Korean War Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion where he proudly served in the role as Commander. Service to others, a moral principle for Frank, guided him on a 46 year path in his friendship to Bill W., and commitment to helping others in need. Frank's family and friends enjoyed his quick wit with a flair for sarcasm, appreciation of music, and everything Irish. His commitment to fitness leaves a long list of interests such as skiing, swimming, cycling and running, but most notably are his accomplishments of triathlons, long endurance swim events and multiple marathons (NYC finisher), all over the age of 50.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, New Milford. Burial, at St. Francis Cemetery, New Milford, will be arranged at a later date.
Friends may call at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Greater Danbury Area Korean War Veterans Association, PO Box 3632, Danbury, CT 06813.
Published in News Times on Jan. 23, 2020