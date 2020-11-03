Frank Neves

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Frank Neves, 61, of West Suffield, CT drew his last breath peacefully at home with his wife Pam at his side. His life was filled with love, family, friends, and dreams. He was a warrior to the end, fighting every day for just one more.

Frank was married for 36 years to Pam, first meeting in high school in Enfield CT more than 42 years ago. The seeds of friendship budded into a teenage romance that would blossom for a lifetime.

Frank was a professional umpire for 10 years. His love of baseball was in his DNA. It started early when his father John coached and umpired baseball. His dad was full of pride when Frank became a professional umpire and his mom loved to watch the games and show her support. From there, he became an NCAA Division I College Men's Baseball umpire and worked in conferences across the country. He took great pride in his 40+ years of experiences and accomplishments, spent a lifetime honing his skills and was arguably one of the best.

Frank was born in Danbury CT to beloved parents, John and Bea, whose marriage was filled with love and was a wonderful example Pam and Frank were proud to emulate. Frank had a deep connection to his Portuguese and French Canadian roots and trips to Danbury were full of tradition. The Sons of Portugal Club was a special place and he loved spending time there with his favorite Ti Hilda.

Frank owned two businesses in Enfield, AllSports East, a sports officials' equipment and clothing shop and Seven Stitches, an embroidery and screen printing company.

Frank leaves behind his wife Pam, his brother John Neves, his sister Starla Muraszka and her wife Windi, his cherished Aunt (Ti) Hilda Neves Barrett, and the many family and friends who touched his life.

A celebration of Frank's life will be planned for a later date when we can gather safely to share stories, raise a glass, and celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers or donations, there is a more fitting tribute. On a fine summer day when the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd resumes, please watch a baseball game, root for the umpire and think of Frankie. He would relish the thought.



