Frank G. Peterson
Frank G. Peterson, age 93 of Bethel passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Health Care. He was the widower of Yvonne L. DeFeo Peterson. Born in Weston, CT on November 4, 1926 he was a son of the late Martin and Julia Kennel Peterson. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife Pinky, he was predeceased by his two sisters Mildred Samuelson and Gertrude Johnson, and his son, Frank A. Peterson. Frank was a proud WWII veteran serving with the US Navy from 1944 to 1946. He earned the American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal and the Victory Medal. He was a delivery driver for Norco for many years until his retirement in 1998. Frank was a huge fan of NASCAR and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, he also loved to work in his yard. He could easily be found for his morning breakfast at either, Main Street Diner or JK'S in Danbury. He will be sadly missed by his son John G. Peterson and his wife Sandra of Bethel and his nephew Robert Samuelson. All funeral and burial services will be held privately. To offer online condolences, please visit Boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Dec. 25, 2019