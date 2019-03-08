Frank Sacco

Jan. 12, 1925 - Mar. 2, 2019

Frank Sacco, a resident of Hobe Sound, Florida and former resident of Danbury and New Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 94.

Born in Buffalo, New York on January 12, 1925, he was predeceased by his parents John and Molly (Mitchell) Sacco, a sister Mary Constance, and was the bereaved husband of Ann (Novella) Sacco. He leaves behind his daughters Diane (Sacco) Ficocello and her husband Joseph G. Ficocello, Joanne (Sacco) Ramey and her husband Wayne Ramey, and his three grandchildren, Joseph F. Ficocello, Darryl Ramey, and Christopher Ramey.

Frank fought during World War II in the United States Navy as a Motor Machinist on the submarine tender USS Beaver. After his tour in the Navy, that took him to ports around the world, he was Honorably Discharged and served as the first full-time Constable of New Fairfield, Connecticut from 1968-1990. He also served as a State of Connecticut Special Deputy Sheriff from 1984 until his retirement.

After his retirement to Florida with his wife Ann, Frank continued to pursue his interest in law enforcement as a Security Officer for the Martin County Treasure Coast Mall in Stuart, Florida for several years. His personal interests included following his beloved New York Yankees and reading. Frank attended St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, Florida.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Danbury Connecticut at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations or memoriam be sent to the (https://www.stjude.org) Published in News Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary