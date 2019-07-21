Frank J. Scahill, Sr.

On Tuesday, July 17, 2019, Frank J. Scahill, Sr., loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 80.

Born in Peoria, IL, Frank flew his first plane at the age of 15 and joined the Civil Air Patrol. After graduation from Spaulding Institute and completing coursework at Bradley University, Frank served in the Air National Guard and Air Force. In 1963, he began his career in commercial aviation at Frontier Airlines. After just a few months he left to join Trans World Airlines (TWA), where he was quickly promoted to captain and served for 35 years. He flew everything from Cessnas to fighter jets (F-84F and F-100) to jet airliners (747, L1011, 767, 757, 707, CV880, 727, and DC9). After retiring from TWA in 1999, he concluded the last 7 years of his career at Netjets flying corporate/private jets.

Frank and his wife, Bonnie, married in 1967 and began their life in Elgin, IL. They then moved to Kansas City, MO and in 1979 they relocated to New Fairfield, CT, where they resided for 32 years. In New Fairfield, Frank was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Lion's Club. Frank and Bonnie then moved to Guilford, CT, where they lived until Bonnie's passing in 2012. Frank then relocated to Burbank in southern California.

In addition to flying, Frank had a lifelong love of jokes, Irish music, and family trips. He was generous, had a kind heart and cherished swapping stories with everyone he met in his travels.

Frank was predeceased by his father, Frank Scahill, his mother, Wilma McMahon, his stepfather, Fred McMahon, and his beloved wife, Bonnie Scahill. He is survived by his children Frank, Jr., Mary (Matt Guarino), Catherine, Melissa, and Jacqueline (Powell Browne), his granddaughter, Madeline Browne, as well as his brother Fred McMahon (Jeanne) and sister Nancy Donovan (Michael).

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Finbar Catholic Church 2010 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support research on frontotemporal dementia at UCLA. Please visit http://giving.ucla.edu/scahill to donate. Published in News Times on July 22, 2019