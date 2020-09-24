Frank G. Schettino
Frank G. Schettino, Commander, USN (Ret.), 98, of Brookfield, CT, husband of the late Virginia R. Pearson, passed away in his sleep on September 16, 2020.
Born on January 11, 1922, in East Orange, NJ, Frank was a son of the late Joseph and Maria Capasso Schettino, who emigrated from Italy in 1903.
A former Weston, CT resident, Frank is survived by two daughters, Susan E. Schettino of Cupertino, CA, and Lynn S. Umbarger, and her husband Jay, of New Milford, CT; two grandsons, Todd Umbarger and John Umbarger, and his wife Jessica; and two great-grandsons, James Umbarger and Jacob Umbarger, all of New Milford, CT. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters, and two nieces and two nephews.
Services and burial will take place in the spring of 2021, when traveling and gatherings are less restrictive.
For a compete Obituary, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
