Frank (Francisco) Sousa
Frank (Francisco) Sousa
Frank (Francisco) Sousa 93, was a longtime resident of Danbury, passed away at his home on Monday, May 11,2020; surrounded by his family.
He was born in New Bedford, MA, on May 1, 1927. He was the son of the late Firmino and Anna Monteiro Sousa. Frank lived in Portugal and returned to the United States in 1946. He met his wife Alice, and had celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary two weeks prior to her death on August 15, 2010.
Frank was a department aide of secondary operations at the Barden Corporation prior to his retirement in 1989, after 35 years of service.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Darlene Sousa, Diane and her husband Janos Gyori of Danbury; a sister Ana Martins, a brother Manuel Sousa both of Portugal; and in-laws Aldina and Antonio Borges of Danbury, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Maria Augusto and brothers Joseph and Antonio Sousa.
Frank's family would like to thank the Bethel VNA and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care. A special thanks to Mary Lou and Fran for their compassionate care during his illness.
Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral and burial took place at St. Peter's Cemetery on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in a private ceremony with his immediate family present.



Published in Danbury News Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
