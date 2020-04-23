|
|
Fred A. Sgammato
Fred A. Sgammato, 97, of Newtown, Connecticut, husband of the late Georgette (Mazzucca) Sgammato, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Fred was born in Mount Vernon, New York, on February 10th, 1923, to the late Raffaele and Pasqualina (Mari) Sgammato. Fred grew up in Mount Vernon, NY with his brothers Dominick, Frank, Chuck, Raffaele Jr. and sister Mary during the Great Depression. During this time, Fred learned to be grateful for what he had, forged his hard work ethic and developed his special sense of humor. He was always quick with a joke to enhance or lighten any situation. Fred graduated from A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon, NY in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1942-1945 in the Third Army under George S. Patton, 87th Division, 346th Infantry Regiment during World War II. He spent most of his active duty time in France, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg. After returning from his military service, Fred married Georgette Mazzucca and settled in Newtown, CT where he lived for 65 years. Fred worked as the manager of the meat department for Safeway in Danbury, CT and First National in Danbury and New Milford, CT. Fred retired early and spent his golden years snow skiing, traveling, gardening, helping family and friends in need and spending time with his loved ones. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing the game into his 90's. Fred was a humble man and had an incredible work ethic which he practiced every day of his life. Fred could not and would not sit still, he remained physically active until his passing, tending to his home and property. Fred was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be forever missed by his beloved family. Fred is survived by his loving daughter Patricia Sgammato Teitelbaum and her husband Stuart of Stamford, CT; brother Chuck Sgammato (Lillian) of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Peter Teitelbaum (Allison) of Stamford, CT; Brian Teitelbaum (Alicia) of Stamford, CT; Lisa Teitelbaum Micolo (Steven) of Norwalk, CT; Jason Teitelbaum (Katelyn) of Stamford, CT; and his seven adored great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Makena, Britney, Kendall, Kiera, Maci and Andrew. Fred also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Fred was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years Georgette (Mazzucca) Sgammato and son Frederick G. Sgammato. He was also predeceased by brothers Dominick, Frank and Raffaele Jr. Sgammato and sister Mary (Sgammato) Giannoni. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23rd. Due to the coronavirus pandemic a memorial celebration in Fred's honor will be held at a future date. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. To leave an online condolence. visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020