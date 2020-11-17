Fred J. FelicissimoFred John Felicissimo passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born in Danbury, CT on December 29, 1947, to John and Louise (Simon) Felicissimo, and was a graduate of Danbury High School class of 1966.He enlisted in the Marine Corps on October 10, 1966, and was stationed in Cherry Point, NC. He served in the Vietnam War and was positioned as a door gunner aboard combat helicopters. He was honorably discharged on December 23, 1972. During his time as a Marine, he was awarded several air and combat service medals.After returning home from Vietnam, Fred began a career with the Carpenters Union #210 for many years.In his free-time, he was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed riding whenever he could. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans club of Danbury and was often seen around a card table playing gin.Above all of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. Spending time with his kids and grandkids laughing and telling stories was where he was most happy. Fred was an immensely loyal friend and took great pride in the lifelong friendships he shared with those closest to him.Fred is survived by his children: Adam Felicissimo, Lisa Flynn, and Ashley Conway. His grandchildren Nicole Flynn, Shyane Felicissimo, Patrick Flynn, Lyla Conway, and Luke Conway, and his great-grandchildren Anna-Lise Martinez, and Jamari Felicissimo. He was predeceased by his parents John Felicissimo and Louise (Simon) Felicissimo, and his brother Thomas Felicissimo.A graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery on Friday, November 20th at 10:00 a.m.