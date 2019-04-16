|
Fred Nazzaro
Frederick "Fred" Nazzaro, 73, a former Danbury resident, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the U.S. Veterans Hospital, West Haven, CT.
Mr. Nazzaro was born in Danbury, July 28, 1945, a son of the late William and Josephine (Corona) Nazzaro. He attended St. Peter School, Mill Ridge School and Henry Abbott Technical School.
A lifelong area resident, Mr. Nazzaro was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Maria Nazzaro (Richard Weigler) of Nokomis, FL; a sister, Patricia M. Nazzaro of New Fairfield; 2 grandchildren, Karina Genao and Natalie Espinal; two great-grandchildren, Khloe and Josiah Genao; nieces, Renae Ruggiero (Christian) and Robyn Tricinelli (Stephen); nephews, Raymond Barrett (Monica) and Michael Nazzaro and grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Nazzaro was predeceased by a daughter Debbie Nazzaro and by a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Nazzaro.
Services will be private.
There will be no calling hours.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 16, 2019