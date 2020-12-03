Fred Scheyhing
Fred Scheyhing, 82, of Hutchinson Island, FL, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Palm Garden of Vero Beach, with his wife Nancy and his sister-in-law Donna by his side.
Fred was born in Manhattan, NY, son of the late Frederick and Emma Scheyhing and stepmother, Katherine Scheyhing. Fred has lived on Hutchinson Island for 12 years, coming from Danbury, CT.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude earning an Associate Degree in Turf Management from UMASS, Amherst, MA.
Fred was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving from 1957-1961. He was a Sentry Dog Handler whose duties included guarding six B-52 Bombers carrying Hydrogen Bombs.
Fred was the Golf Course Superintendent for the Mount Kisco Country Club, Mt. Kisco, NY, for 43 years before his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendents of America Association.
Fred was a member of the Ft. Pierce Elks Lodge #1520, Ft. Pierce, FL. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and bowler, with a perfect 300 in 1989. He also enjoyed playing cards with his neighbors and watching sports. Fred also was a great pianist, although he could not read a note of music.
Survivors include his wife of 21 1/2 years, Nancy Scheyhing of Hutchinson Island; son, Michael Scheyhing (Carmel) of Venice, FL; stepson, Scott Moro of Naugatuck, CT; stepdaughter, Kimberly Shook (Ricky) of Danbury, CT; sister, Virginia Rzepko of Shelton, CT; grandchildren, Majella, Fawn, Taylor, Kennedy, Blisse, Erika, and Eli; great-granddaughter, Belle; brother-in-law, Don Swartz (Mindy) of West Dover, VT; sister-in-law, Donna Ferreri (Vincent) of Vero Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Carol Petersen of Southbury, CT and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Palm Beach Fisher House, 7305 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 in memory of Fred Scheyhing.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Fred's cremated remains will be scattered at sea with military honors conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Due to the COVID pandemic, this will take place at a later date.
