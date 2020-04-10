The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Simon


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Simon Obituary
Fred Simon
Fred Simon, 71, of Danbury, passed away from complications of COVID-19 at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, April 8th. He was born in Danbury, CT on July 20, 1948, son of the late Adele (Shaheen) Simon and the late Charles Simon. Fred was a talented chef for more than 40 years and enjoyed rebuilding electronic devices and watching classic movies. He will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and jolly laugh.
Fred is survived by his sister, Debora Simon and his five nieces and nephews, Joseph Simon, Jr. and his wife Dawn Marie of Phoenix, AZ, Brian St. Pierre and his partner, Jessica of Clinton, CT, Marcel St.Pierre, Jr. and his wife, Sara of Orange County, CA, Lisa Fidaleo of New Fairfield, CT and Jessica Simon of Austell, GA. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Fred was also predeceased by his brother Joseph Simon.
Graveside funeral services and burial will be private.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -