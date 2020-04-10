|
|
Fred Simon
Fred Simon, 71, of Danbury, passed away from complications of COVID-19 at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, April 8th. He was born in Danbury, CT on July 20, 1948, son of the late Adele (Shaheen) Simon and the late Charles Simon. Fred was a talented chef for more than 40 years and enjoyed rebuilding electronic devices and watching classic movies. He will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and jolly laugh.
Fred is survived by his sister, Debora Simon and his five nieces and nephews, Joseph Simon, Jr. and his wife Dawn Marie of Phoenix, AZ, Brian St. Pierre and his partner, Jessica of Clinton, CT, Marcel St.Pierre, Jr. and his wife, Sara of Orange County, CA, Lisa Fidaleo of New Fairfield, CT and Jessica Simon of Austell, GA. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Fred was also predeceased by his brother Joseph Simon.
Graveside funeral services and burial will be private.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 11, 2020