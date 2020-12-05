Freda 'Fritzi' Mark Schwartz

Freda 'Fritzi' Mark Schwartz, the most generous soul has passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the age of 91 after a very long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Fritzi and her late husband Ivan lived in New Milford, Connecticut, for the last 50 years. In the Mid 1960's, they started the very first executive suites business, Omni Offices, Inc. in New York City. Omni grew from one location in NYC to 30 major city locations all over the United States with hundreds of employees and thousands of clients.

Fritzi has been a generous surrogate mother to so many friends and family members and employees. She shared her good fortune with everyone she knew. It gave Fritzi great pleasure to help others.

In the event you want to make a donation to honor her, Fritzi's favorite charity was feeding the hungry through 'Loaves and fishes' www.Loavesandfishesofnewmilford.org/donations.

Fritzi is survived by her sister Ellen, her brother-in-law Irv, her nieces and nephews, her stepdaughter and stepson, her grandchildren, and many cousins and all of the friends who she 'adopted' over the years.

A graveside service will be held on December 6, 2020 at Center Cemetery, New Milford, Connecticut.



