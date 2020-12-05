1/
Freda Schwartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda 'Fritzi' Mark Schwartz
Freda 'Fritzi' Mark Schwartz, the most generous soul has passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the age of 91 after a very long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Fritzi and her late husband Ivan lived in New Milford, Connecticut, for the last 50 years. In the Mid 1960's, they started the very first executive suites business, Omni Offices, Inc. in New York City. Omni grew from one location in NYC to 30 major city locations all over the United States with hundreds of employees and thousands of clients.
Fritzi has been a generous surrogate mother to so many friends and family members and employees. She shared her good fortune with everyone she knew. It gave Fritzi great pleasure to help others.
In the event you want to make a donation to honor her, Fritzi's favorite charity was feeding the hungry through 'Loaves and fishes' www.Loavesandfishesofnewmilford.org/donations.
Fritzi is survived by her sister Ellen, her brother-in-law Irv, her nieces and nephews, her stepdaughter and stepson, her grandchildren, and many cousins and all of the friends who she 'adopted' over the years.
A graveside service will be held on December 6, 2020 at Center Cemetery, New Milford, Connecticut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Graveside service
Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lillis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved