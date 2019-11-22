|
Deacon Freddie Parker
Deacon Freddie Parker passed peacefully from this life on 11/19/2019.
He was born on March 28, 1950 in Marion County, Mullins, S.C. to the late Henry Parker and Leither Rowell Parker. He graduated Palmetto High School. After moving to CT, he attended Job Corps and landed a job at Perkin Elmer (9/10/1990), which changed ownership multiple times and is now called UTC Aerospace Systems. His title was Manufacturing Technician. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Danbury, CT.
Mr. Parker was a very kind, respectful man and very funny. He was always concerned for others wellbeing. Freddie Parker will be greatly missed.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Edna Gay Parker of Norwalk, CT and 2 stepchildren; Lori Gay Manigo of Stratford, CT and Rodney Gay of Bridgeport, CT.
He was predeceased by stepsons Alvin Gay and Reginald Gay.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM, Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Concord St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St, Norwalk, CT.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019