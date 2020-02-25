|
Frederick F. Lenz, 93, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on February 20, 2020, at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1926 in Stamford to Albert and Mary Lenz.
Fred was the beloved husband and best friend of Dorothy, who passed away in 2018. They were married in 1953 and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary last October.
Fred also leaves behind 4 daughters: Patricia Kapp (Steven), Susan Gardner, Sharon Pardee (William) and Dianne Cordon. He was the proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren: Emily, Mollie, Michael, Madison and Katherine. And 2 great-granddaughters, Aubree and Brooke.
Fred is also survived by his loving brother, Henry and sister-in-law, Marion, of Osprey, Florida.
Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He cherished his time serving in WWII, on the Cruiser CA-126 off the Sea of Japan. Fred was also an avid gardener. He loved being outside tending to flower and vegetable beds. His flowers were show quality; and he was proud to share all his delectable vegetables with family, friends and the residents of Ridgefield. He loved Ridgefield and made many friends along the way which he held dear.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: The Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the Danbury Hospital Intensive Care Unit and the Ridgefield Fire Department & Ambulance staff for their kind and compassionate care of Fred in his time of need.
Published in News Times on Feb. 26, 2020