Frederick H. Marchionna
Frederick H. Marchionna, 88, of Ridgefield, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Beverley Marchionna. Frederick was born in Columbus, Ohio to Frederick and Evelina (Iacobucci) Marchionna. He spent his childhood in Washington, D.C., graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School and the University of Maryland where he met his loving wife, Beverley Wheeler. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. After the Air Force Frederick worked for Perkin-Elmer, eventually becoming Director of Business Administration. He was involved in the design and building of the Danbury plant and the Hubble Space Telescope, retiring in 1988. Frederick founded PMA, a managerial organization geared toward disseminating best practices. After a brief retirement, he became practice manager for Gager and Henry law firm in Waterbury. Frederick lived in Bethel where he was involved in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, in Newtown where he served in town government and helped found the Winterset Ski Club. In 1978, he and Beverley and their youngest son, Jim, moved to Cornwall where they had built their dream home. When country life became too much of a challenge, they moved to New Milford where he was instrumental in running the annual train show for the holidays. Finally, needing some assistance, they moved to Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield. Fred enjoyed cars, was an award-winning photographer, traveled and collected art with Beverley, had a beautiful model train layout, enjoyed any type of technology, reading science fiction and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his children: Michael and Laura Marchionna and their daughter Melissa; Lynn and Michael Ecsedy and their daughters Kathryn and Karen; Susan Lamarre and her children Amber, Josiah, Cory and Hannah; and James and his children Maddie, Tommy and Ian; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Celeste Iacampo. He was predeceased by his wife Beverley and granddaughter Kristin. Services for Frederick will be held at a later date. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2020