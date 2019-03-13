Fredrick W. Bergenson

Jul. 25, 1929 - Mar. 06, 2019

Fredrick Bergenson, age 89, of New Fairfield, Connecticut passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Captain Frederick W. Bergenson, Sr. was born July 25,1929, to Frederick E. Bergenson and Gertrude Bergenson in Yonkers, New York. Fred loved to play with toy soldiers as a child, played the trumpet, and became an Eagle Scout studying Native American Culture. He studied Engineering at Columbia University, where he swam competitively. He fell in love with Miriam Kett and married her in 1953, and began working for Con Edison. Fred was a member of the Army National Guard and in 1958 became a full-time employee, teaching artillery, remaining there until 1969. He attended many Army Balls with Miriam at the Concord Hotel. He later worked as a Correction Officer at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, where he became very involved in the Union.

Fred and his family moved to New Fairfield, Connecticut in the fall of 1984. He and his wife joined the Danbury Emmaus community in the 90's and stayed active for many years. In his free time, Fred enjoyed camping with his family and puttering around the yard. He was a true patriot and extremely proud of his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Fred was predeceased by Miriam, his wife of 64 years, and his grandson Anthony Martirano. He is survived by his son Rick Bergenson and wife Alyssa, daughters, Kathleen and husband Wayne, Deslyn and husband Anthony, Kristen and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Nicholas, Erika and husband Robert, Lindsey, Michael, Kelsey, and Josh; and great-grandchildren, Ricky and Wesley.

A visitation for Fredrick will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will occur Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT. Burial will take place immediately following services. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT.

Published in News Times on Mar. 13, 2019