Rev Fredricka A Steenstra

On May 3, 2019 Fredricka Ann (Rickie) Steenstra died in Herndon, Virginia. Rickie was born on July 9, 1943 in Bethel, Connecticut, the older of two sisters born to Frederick and Gunhild Timms. She graduated from Bethel High School (1961) and from General Theological Seminary (1983) and in 1984 was ordained as a Priest.

Rickie served two parishes in Connecticut: St. James' (Danbury) and St. Michael's (Naugatuck) and later four in North Carolina between 1994 and retirement in 2010.

Along with ministry and love for Jesus, her great passion was family and friends. Rickie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Hank Steenstra, and was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lutrus, and her first husband, Anthony DaCunha. She is survived by her four children (Susan, Kimberly, David and Christian) and seven grandchildren.

Her funeral service was on June 28 in Virginia. Burial will be at Wooster Cemetery in Danbury at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Local services are being handled by Hull Funeral Service, Danbury.