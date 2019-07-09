The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Wooster Cemetery
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredricka Steenstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Fredricka Steenstra


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Fredricka Steenstra Obituary
Rev Fredricka A Steenstra
On May 3, 2019 Fredricka Ann (Rickie) Steenstra died in Herndon, Virginia. Rickie was born on July 9, 1943 in Bethel, Connecticut, the older of two sisters born to Frederick and Gunhild Timms. She graduated from Bethel High School (1961) and from General Theological Seminary (1983) and in 1984 was ordained as a Priest.
Rickie served two parishes in Connecticut: St. James' (Danbury) and St. Michael's (Naugatuck) and later four in North Carolina between 1994 and retirement in 2010.
Along with ministry and love for Jesus, her great passion was family and friends. Rickie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Hank Steenstra, and was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lutrus, and her first husband, Anthony DaCunha. She is survived by her four children (Susan, Kimberly, David and Christian) and seven grandchildren.
Her funeral service was on June 28 in Virginia. Burial will be at Wooster Cemetery in Danbury at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.
Local services are being handled by Hull Funeral Service, Danbury. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hull Funeral Home
Download Now