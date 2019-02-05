Home
Frieda Lucza
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Edward the Confessor Church
New Fairfield, CT
1921 - 2019
Frieda L. Lucza, age 97 of Danbury, formerly of New Fairfield, died on Saturday evening at Maplewood of Danbury. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Lucza.
Frieda was born July 30, 1921 in Stamford, CT the daughter of the late Antonio and Lillian (Enright) Bombardieri. She had been a resident of New Fairfield for over fifty years, and had been employed with several area banks over the years, most recently with Union Savings Bank from which she retired. Frieda was a longtime parishioner of Saint Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield, where she was a member of its Ladies Guild, and a forty year member of its choir.
Frieda is survived by her sister, Antoinette Riley of Southbury, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Ronald Lucza.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8th at Saint Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Saint Edward the Confessor Church, to benefit its music ministry program.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2019
