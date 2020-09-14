1/1
Garry Camp Burdick
1933 - 2020
July 29, 1933 - August 28, 2020Garry Camp Burdick, 87, of Southbury, CT., husband of Brenda Phinney Burdick, died on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Garry was born in Norwalk, July 29, 1933, the son of Walter and Aileen (Camp) Burdick.
He graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from Philadelphia Museum College of Art in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Garry was a Professional Photographer. During his retirement years he taught at Western Connecticut State College.
In addition to his wife Brenda of 62 years, Garry is survived by four children, Dawn Burdick & her husband Joseph West , Kim Burdick, Carrie Burdick & her husband Marco Roldan and Garrett Burdick & his wife Tanya; Six grandchildren. In addition his sister Gay Burdick Judd.
Funeral services will be private.
Contributions in Garry Burdick's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
