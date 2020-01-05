|
Gary L. Ackerly
Gary Lewis Ackerly, 74, of Brookfield, CT, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, at Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT. He was born on December 7, 1944, in White Plains, NY to the late Harry and Margery (Lewis) Ackerly. He grew up on Clinton St. in Valhalla, NY surrounded by family including sisters, Shirley (Ackerly) Soss and Barbara (Ackerly) Brosnan, and half-brother, the late William "Bill" Ackerly (Armed Forces WWII Veteran).
During that time, Gary came to know and love many animals, Rogue and Shiner were two childhood dogs that held a special place in his heart. Little did he know, he would establish a lifetime of bonds with animals that would resonate forever. A line of cocker spaniels followed from Buff, Little Red, Bimbo and finally, Taylor. Taylor predeceased Gary a few months prior surrounded by her beloved family.
Gary graduated from the School of Visual Arts in Technical Design in NYC and soon after joined the United States Air Force serving as a boom operator and air-brush illustrator, acting as Sergeant for four years during Vietnam. Accolades received included the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. Serving under the then Secretary of the State Dean Rusk, Gary was released from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio in 1972.
Gary went on to work for HomeLite Corporation in Portchester, NY. Gary was both technical and creative (Arts & Music). He played the guitar, drums and his favorite, the piano. Motown and doo-op music were only a small portion of Gary's soul, including the great Gladys Knight. Maybe it was the Elvis covers, but soon after married his life partner, Tina Marie (Oliva) Ackerly.
Gary enjoyed his 23-year career as a draftsman of computer design for IBM Corporation in Fishkill, NY where he worked with his spouse, Tina, who was in Human Resources. He later went on to work for Boehringer Ingelheim and Securitas until his retirement.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Lynne Ackerly of Brookfield, CT and Lisa Marie Ackerly of Danbury, CT. Gary is also survived by his granddaughter, Josephine Marley Ackerly, who he enjoyed many late-night cuddles, and grand-pup, Lando (Belgian Malinois). Gary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Gary loved camping, family, pets, Italian food and taking long drives with his daughters blasting Genesis in his light blue 1970 Grand Torino convertible "daddy-ride". He had a wonderful sense of humor and made many friends who he came to love and remained close with throughout his life. Gary enjoyed being with his family and a homecooked meal. In the evenings Gary would appreciate long talks with Tina laughing about the olden days.
In keeping with Gary's wishes, the family held a private interment at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY on December 16, 2019. A beautiful memorial was held with full honors and flag service provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Additional services provided by Abbey Cremation of Rocky Hill, CT.
Gary wanted to be remembered in life. Donations may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in News Times on Jan. 6, 2020