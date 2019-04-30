|
Gary Lee Voegele
Gary Lee Voegele, born in Danbury, CT on Sept. 10, 1948, passed away after a long illness on April 26, 2019, joining his wife Nancy in Heaven. Predeceased by his parents Albin and Viola Voegele of Sebastian, Florida, Gary leaves behind his two children Lee Voegele, Camp Hill Pennsylvania and Sandra Shaefer (Chris), Canastota, New York. Two grandchildren Sara Shaefer, Oneida, New York and Christian Shaefer, Richfield Springs, New York, his two brothers David Voegele-Albin (Lois), Vermont and Jeffrey Voegele, Florida. He also leaves behind, his extra kids Kate, Jerome, Christine, and Marika, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2019