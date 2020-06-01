Gary Lieberman

I remember Gary's fanatical love of the Brooklyn Dodgers, with photos of the whole team on his bedroom door. He knew every player, position and line up order because of him. His early love of dogs, especially the German Shepherd. He read every book Albert Peyson Turhune wrote. He wanted to become of veterinarian. His love of making and flying model airplanes, and playing with electric trains. I remember his desire to be a pitcher and keeping his pitching arm warm. I remember him for his sense of humor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store