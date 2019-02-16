Gay L. Foti

Gay L. Foti, 69, of Danbury, CT, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. She was born to the late Susan and Guido Grosso on June 18th in Jackson Heights, NY. Gay worked as a top sales professional and felt rewarded in her position as a resource aid at Broadview Middle School. In her retirement, she enjoyed the sunshine, lounging poolside, cocktails, laughter with good company and her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Bella. Gay's daughter was her world, her pride and joy, and she always considered her her greatest achievement. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Guido and Gary Grosso, and survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Foti, and sister and brother-in-law, Gayle and Edward Browser. A celebration of life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to the ASPCA.