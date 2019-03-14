Gay Uhde

Gay Uhde passed away March 11, 2019 at the age of 79, one year and four days after her husband, Bill Uhde. Married 56 years and longtime resident of Sandy Hook and survived by their children, William (Peggy) Uhde of Newtown, Melissa (Ron) Malone of Ocala, FL., Steven (Linda) Uhde of Sandy Hook, and five grandsons. Gay is survived by her siblings June (Ray) Sanderson, Fredrick (Colleen) Schramm, and Betty (Bob) Schramm-Strosser.

Born in Connecticut to Frank and Ellen Schramm, Gay graduated from NY Queens College and went on to become a successful florist, owning and operating "The Arrangement" in Sandy Hook, CT. After retirement, she later went on to volunteer in the St. Petersburg School system and become a System Operator for UUNET.

She was among the founding members of Prince of Peace Church in Brookfield, CT where she helped design the church. Gay was an active member of the Brookfield Garden Club and took great pride and joy tending to her award winning gardens. She especially enjoyed being a Friend of the Cyrenius H. Booth's Library in Newtown. With her friendly nature and willingness to help others, she will be sorely missed by all, and forever in our hearts.

Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 466 Elm Street, Monroe, CT at 11:30 a.m., with Memorial Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Published in News Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary