|
|
Gayle M. Browser
Gayle M. Browser passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 with family by her side. Born on December 8, 1947 in New York, N.Y., she built a successful career in business before retiring from IBM in 2000. She has been a resident of Danbury, CT for almost 50 years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, and entertaining family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Guido and Susan Grosso, brothers Guido Grosso and Gary Grosso, and sister Gay Foti. She is survived by her loving husband Edward M. Browser, step-children Pamela, Michelle and Mark Browser, step-grandchildren Donovan and Justin Beres, niece Elizabeth Foti, and nephews Guy and Tyler Grosso. Services to be determined at a later date.
Published in News Times on Oct. 10, 2019