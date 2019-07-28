|
|
Gerald Manion Jr.
TOLLAND - On July 26, 2019, Gerald (Jerry) Henry Manion Jr., loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 68. Jerry was born on November 17, 1950, in Danbury, CT to Gerald and Susan (Lariccia) Manion of Bethel. He grew up in Bethel, graduated from Immaculate High School in Danbury and attended Sacred Heart University in Bridgeport. On August 25, 1972, Jerry married Patricia Manion (MacDaniel) at St. Mary's Shrine by the Sea in Bridgeport. They raised their son, Patrick, and daughter, Laurie in Sandy Hook, CT, where the family resided for over twenty five years before Jerry and Pat retired to the log cabin he built and loved in Tolland, MA. Jerry spent his career in the consumer electronics industry, working both as a merchandise manager for several companies and manufacturer's representative for major brand names. He ended his career at TUV Rheinland of North America where he served as Managing Director of Global Access Marketing. Jerry spent his retirement pursuing his many passions and deeply enjoyed his volunteer service for the Tunxis Club in Tolland including serving as President from 2013 to 2015. Jerry was a keen outdoorsman, and throughout his life was actively engaged in hunting, fly fishing and conservation efforts, participating in the Audubon Society, Ducks Unlimited, and other organizations. He was a skilled marksman, avid photographer, audiophile and motorsport enthusiast who was happiest with a garage full of cars, a hard drive full of photos and a repair bench full of tube amplifiers and rifle stocks in need of restoration. He enjoyed traveling throughout his life particularly the years he spent professionally in Asia and the trips he and Pat took over the years to Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Japan. He believed in afternoon naps, telling it like it is, frequent phone calls with family and that ice cream before bed is always a good idea. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Sue. He is survived by his wife Patricia Manion, son Patrick Manion (and wife Sarah) of New Jersey, daughter Laurie Hadick (and husband Robert) of Brooklyn, NY, brother Stephen Manion of Newtown, CT and his aunt Frances Brown of Bethel, CT. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Norma MacDaniel along with his in laws Joan and Andy Bissonnette, Laurie and Al Huebner and Amy and Mike Gavaghan along with his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or Ducks Unlimited,1 Waterfowl Way,Memphis, TN 38120. A joyful celebration of Jerry's life is being planned for a future date in September. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.Forastiere.com.
Published in News Times on July 29, 2019