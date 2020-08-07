Genevieve Hassan

Genevieve B. Hassan
April 9, 1922 - August 4, 2020
Genevieve, affectionately known as "Gerry", passed peacefully under the special care of the staff at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center on August 4th, 2020 at the age of 98. Gerry was born on April 9th, 1922 to Anthony J. Brandt and Josephine Swint Brandt in Bound Brook, NJ. There will be a wake at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 11th from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. followed by a mass at St. Bridget of Ireland's church located at 278 Strawberry Hill Ave. in Stamford at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Putnam Cemetery. To read the full obituary and to send condolences, please visit Gallagherfuneralhome.com