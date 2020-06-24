George Butterfield
George E. Butterfield
South Hampton, NH -- George Edward Butterfield, 89, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
In addition to his beloved Betsy, George leaves his children, Sharon Ruest, Anita Butterfield, Mark (Kathy) Butterfield, Kim (John) Hunt, Grant (Kate Gould) Butterfield and his step children.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
