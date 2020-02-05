The News-Times Obituaries
George Cantrell, Jr.
George Cantrell, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on March 19, 1929 in Stamford, CT.
A graveside service in celebration of George's life will be held in CT at a later date. Those details will be announced when confirmed and will be posted by Hull Funeral Home of Danbury, CT.
Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in News Times on Feb. 9, 2020
