George E. Gollenberg
George E. Gollenberg, 87, of Newtown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6th at the Lutheran Home in Southury. He was born in Bridgeport, the son of Albert Sr. and Marie (Schweitzer) Gollenberg. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemarie (Blankmeister) Gollenberg whom he met in Sunday School, his brother Albert Jr. and sister Marie (Sis) Komm. He is survived by his loving family; sons Gary Sr. (Linda) and Glenn (Donna) and daughter Gale. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brian (Audra), Gary Jr. (Elizabeth), Andrew (Danielle) and Lisa along with great-grandchildren Grace, Ryan, Brooke, Owen, Taylor and Jake. He also leaves behind a large family of cousins, nieces and nephews. George graduated from Zion Lutheran School, Central High School, Bullard Haven Technical School and Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He was employed for 47 years at the Eaton Corporation as drafting manager working on the design of equipment for aircraft, missiles and nuclear Navy vessels. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict in the Transportation Corps. He and his wife Rosemarie built their house in Newtown with the help of family and friends. They loved their flower and vegetable gardens. He was a volunteer fireman for many years, was involved in scouting, held many positions on his church council and sang in the church choir. George and Rosemarie loved to travel, visiting relatives in Germany and made many other trips around the world. Other interests included hunting, fishing and clamming. He and his wife were devout Lutherans as members of Zion (Bridgeport), Immanuel (Danbury) and founding members of Christ the King (Newtown). Funeral Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 85 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Newtown on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Newtown Village Cemetery. Calling Hours are Monday September 9th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home Main Street, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, George requested that donations be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 85 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Newtown, CT.
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019