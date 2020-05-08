George Gaylord
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Gaylord Jr.
George A. Gaylord, Jr., 85, of Bethel died on May 4, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Ridgefield, CT. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Marge) Gaylord, who was the love of his life and whom he missed dearly.
George was born on July 25, 1934, son of the late Harriet (Waters) and George Gaylord and grew up in Danbury. He was a Navy Veteran, enlisting in 1951 at the age of seventeen and serving during the Korean War. He served briefly on the USS BLACK and then on the USS ROSS DD 563. George worked as a meat cutter for most of his life, working at First National Stores, Borodenko's Market and retiring from Deep's Market in Danbury.
George was involved in several organizations including the Korean War Veterans, the Joseph W. Tarrant, Jr. American Legion Post 100, the USS Ross Association and the Tin Can Sailors - The National Association of Destroyer Veterans. He was also a retired member of the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department.
He will be deeply missed by his five children: Cathy Schaniel and husband Gene of Bethel, Brenda Romano of Wolcott, George Gaylord and wife Katie of Lorena, TX, Martin Gaylord of Lakeland, FL and Peter Gaylord of Summerville, SC; his six grandchildren: Erin Lee and husband Donald of Bethel, Sherry Barry and husband Daniel of Wolcott, Sara McShane and husband Kevin of Chesapeake, VA, Kelly Piccirillo and husband Michael of Newtown, Matthew Amaral and wife Dawnielle of Danbury, and Martin Gaylord and wife Liz of Peoria, IL; and his thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Archibald of Waterbury, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Elinor Samuelson, Nellie Shanley and Mildred Hue.
Graveside services will take place at a later date.
To leave online condolences, please visit hullfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Pete, Marty and George, very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Matthew Paulsen
Friend
May 9, 2020
RIP George, I will miss you . To the whole Gaylord family I am so sorry for your loss , George loved you all.
frank kovacs
Friend
May 9, 2020
Cathy, Brenda and families, I am so sorry for your loss.
Karin NeJame
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
My Condolences to the Family
Jim Yoder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved