George A. Gaylord Jr.
George A. Gaylord, Jr., 85, of Bethel died on May 4, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Ridgefield, CT. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Marge) Gaylord, who was the love of his life and whom he missed dearly.
George was born on July 25, 1934, son of the late Harriet (Waters) and George Gaylord and grew up in Danbury. He was a Navy Veteran, enlisting in 1951 at the age of seventeen and serving during the Korean War. He served briefly on the USS BLACK and then on the USS ROSS DD 563. George worked as a meat cutter for most of his life, working at First National Stores, Borodenko's Market and retiring from Deep's Market in Danbury.
George was involved in several organizations including the Korean War Veterans, the Joseph W. Tarrant, Jr. American Legion Post 100, the USS Ross Association and the Tin Can Sailors - The National Association of Destroyer Veterans. He was also a retired member of the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department.
He will be deeply missed by his five children: Cathy Schaniel and husband Gene of Bethel, Brenda Romano of Wolcott, George Gaylord and wife Katie of Lorena, TX, Martin Gaylord of Lakeland, FL and Peter Gaylord of Summerville, SC; his six grandchildren: Erin Lee and husband Donald of Bethel, Sherry Barry and husband Daniel of Wolcott, Sara McShane and husband Kevin of Chesapeake, VA, Kelly Piccirillo and husband Michael of Newtown, Matthew Amaral and wife Dawnielle of Danbury, and Martin Gaylord and wife Liz of Peoria, IL; and his thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Archibald of Waterbury, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Elinor Samuelson, Nellie Shanley and Mildred Hue.
Graveside services will take place at a later date.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.