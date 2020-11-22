1/
George J. Repasky
Brookfield – Mr. George Joseph Repasky, age 84, of Brookfield, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Louise (Nicholson) Repasky.
Mr. Repasky was born March 13, 1936 in Yonkers, New York son of the late George J. and Beatrice (Deluccy) Repasky. He was retired after working for many years as an electrician at W.C.S.U., was an avid golfer and football fan and enjoyed gardening and playing poker.
In addition to his wife Betty Louise, Mr. Repasky is survived by his son George R. Repasky and his wife Julene of New Milford, his nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his daughter Elaine Sue Repasky who passed away in 1979 at the age of 11 and his sister Marilyn Schultz.
Funeral services for Mr. Repasky will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
