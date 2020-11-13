George Daniel Martens

George Daniel Martens, of New Milford, CT, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on November 12, 2020. He was 83 years old.

Born on January 15, 1937 in New York, NY, son of the late George W. and Margaret (Duffy) Martens. George retired from Herzog Services in St. Josephs, MO where he was an ultrasonics engineer. He was married to the love of his life Nancy Crowe for 44 years before her death in 2004.

A lifelong, dedicated New York Yankees fan, George could often be found cheering on his team from his living room. But it wasn't just baseball he enjoyed; George was a die-hard fan of UConn Women's basketball and the New England Patriots too. His other hobbies included working in his garden, swimming, playing tennis and reading anything he could get his hands on… scientific articles, journals, medical books and more. He and his wife, Nancy, before her death, would spend hours at the kitchen table having in-depth conversations about everything from religion to history to science. George was a dedicated family man and became "the man of the house" at a very young age when his father died, helping his mother care for his younger brother and triplet sisters. George and Nancy raised three sons whom they loved very much. Even with geographical distance, George reveled in sharing stories about his kids and grandkids, sisters, brother, in-laws, nieces and nephews, to anyone who would listen. He was raised in the Catholic faith and found comfort in attending mass whenever he could. In his later years, George found a social outlet with the New Milford Senior Center and took advantage of many of the offerings they provided. He was always referred to as "Buddy" by his family and friends, and that's what he was. He is missed by many and will remain in our hearts.

George is survived by his three sons; Mark (Joyce) Martens, Christopher (Patty) Martens and Matthew Martens, his granddaughters; Ana and Gabriella and his siblings; Peter Martens, Peggy Salzano and Anne Baldasaro. He was predeceased by his sister Sally Muller.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has opted to postpone services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to the New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main Street, New Milford, CT.



