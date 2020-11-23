Rev. Dr. George N. CrockerRev. Dr. George Neville Crocker, 87, died October 30, 2020 in Danbury. He was the longest serving rector at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Brookfield, ministering for 32 years.George was born January 21, 1933 in Manhattan, NY. A cradle Episcopalian from the age of three, George graduated from Spartan School of Aeronautics, Southern Connecticut State University, Berkeley Divinity School, Yale, Iona University and Ecumenical School of Theology, Detroit, Doctor of Ministry.Prior to his ministerial career, George taught school in the Naugatuck Valley area and was a Group Therapist at Griffin Hospital in Derby for 12 years. He began his ministry at Christ Church, Ansonia as Curate, then at Immanuel Church for two years as Vicar. He was Rector at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church from 1970 to 2002. After a short retirement he became Priest-in-Charge at Christ Church Quaker Farms, Oxford, and then at St. Andrew's in Marbledale.George served in the US Air Force for eight years, active duty as a navigator and performance engineer; the US Army Reserves, Connecticut Nation Guard for 30 years as a Chaplain and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.A loving husband, George is survived by his wife Joyce McKenna Crocker, his son Darin and his wife Dorothy, 5 step-children; Joan and David Bengston, Karin and Dean Face and their children Carolyne and Stephen, Kathleen Westfall and George Gudauskas, and two grandchildren, Kyle Crocker and Christopher Westfall. George was predeceased by his wife Barbara, son Drew, and his sister Jennett.In addition to his desire for sharing his love for Jesus with his congregations and to anyone else who would listen, Father George expressed that love through several ministries. Over the years he was able to reach many people through the healing ministry at his church, at the Oratory in Gaylordsville and through his contributions at the Christian Counselling Center.George was an amateur ham radio enthusiast, enjoyed cabinet making, avidly researched anything that pertained to his Christian faith and the Bible and loved rallying his Porsche 911 at Lyme Rock Racetrack. And this just touches the surface of who he was. George was a man of passion and diversity. His primary goal was to bring people to know Jesus as Lord and Savior. Father George did, and he is looking forward to seeing y'all in heaven.In memory of George, donations may be sent to St. Paul's Church, Evangelism Fund, 174 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804.A memorial service will be held in the late spring.