George L. Pannozza
George L. Pannozza, 85, of New Milford, CT passed away at home October 6, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1934 in Danbury, CT.
George was the son of the late Gerald Pannozza and Ursula Pannozza. George served as a Marine from 1951-1954. He drove trucks for Kimberly Clarke. He will be lovingly remembered for his love of friend's and pets.
Surviving George is his son Joseph Pannozza, his step daughter Kelley Seymour, his cousin's Elaine Rajcula and Bernadette Kallas.
The Celebration of George's life will be held at the New Milford VFW , October 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the New Milford Dog Park.
Published in News Times on Oct. 16, 2019